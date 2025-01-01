$38,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT WITH ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!!
2021 Ford F-150
XLT WITH ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 82,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a rugged and reliable pickup that's ready for anything? Check out this used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This black beauty boasts a powerful 3.5L V6 Turbo engine with 400 horsepower, perfect for tackling tough jobs and weekend adventures. With its spacious four-door design, comfortable grey interior, and 4-wheel drive capability, this F-150 is ready to handle whatever you throw its way. This truck has a comfortable 82,800km on the odometer.
This F-150 XLT is packed with features to make every drive a pleasure. Stay connected and entertained on the go with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration! The automatic transmission makes for effortless driving, while the pickup truck body style offers exceptional versatility. Get ready to experience the perfect blend of power, practicality, and modern technology in this impressive Ford F-150.
Here are five key features that make this F-150 stand out:
- Android Auto/Apple CarPlay: Seamlessly integrate your smartphone for navigation, music, and communication.
- 3.5L V6 Turbo Engine: Experience impressive power and performance for both work and play.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer challenging terrains and weather conditions with confidence.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable ride for you and your passengers.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless shifting for a smooth driving experience.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Email Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
+ taxes & licensing>
705-797-1100