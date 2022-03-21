Menu
2021 Ford F-150

34,558 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-303-3021

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

Platinum CO-PILOT|360 CAM|BLIS|FX4|SUNROOF

2021 Ford F-150

Platinum CO-PILOT|360 CAM|BLIS|FX4|SUNROOF

The Humberview Group

379 Bayfield St, Barrie, ON L4M 3C5

866-303-3021

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

34,558KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8956660
  Stock #: FP21612A
  VIN: 1FTFW1ED8MFA93332

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,558 KM

This Bayfield Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Comes with No Charge 12 Month or 20,000 KM Ford Limited Maintenance Plan | Equipment Group 701A Which Includes B&O Unleashed 18 Speaker Premium Sound System, Ford Co-Pilot 360 2.0 Prep Package Which Includes Active Drive Assist 2.0 Prep with Active Park Assist 2.0 | Power Tailgate with Tailgate Step | Tow Technology Package Which Includes Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Trailer Reverse Guidance, 360 Degree Camera, Trailer Brake Controller and Smart Trailer Tow Connector with Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Coverage | FX4 Off road Package Which Includes Skid Plates for Transfer Case, Front Differential and Fuel Tank, Off Road Tuned Shocks, Hill Descent Control and Rock Crawl Drive Mode | Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross Traffic Alert | Post Collision Braking | Pre Collision Assist with Automated Emergency Braking (AEB) | Reverse Brake Assist | | Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control | Twin Panel Moonroof | Interior Work Surface | Heated Rear Seats | Heated and Ventilated Front Seats with Memory Function | 20” Polished Aluminum Wheels | 3.5L Powerboost Full Hybrid Engine | 10 Speed Automatic Transmission All Bayfield Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles Pricing includes an Admin Fee of $499, OMVIC Fee of $10, Fuel fee of $50, Carfax fee of $45, and License Transfer fee of $32. For more information on any of our products or services you can text us 24/7 at 705-995-2867! The Bayfield Ford Pre Owned division has been proudly serving Barrie and Simcoe County for over 40 years from 379 Bayfield Street in the Heart of Barrie. All of our vehicles are sold with safety certificates, a fresh oil change, new windshield wipers, a 4-wheel alignment, a full detail and CarFax report completed by Bayfield Ford. 5000 Vehicles. 21 Stores.19 Brands. 1 Promise: Serving you better, each and every day.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Bayfield Ford Lincoln

379 Bayfield St, Barrie, ON L4M 3C5

866-303-3021

