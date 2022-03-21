Menu
2021 Ford F-150

27,533 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-303-3021

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat BLIS|TRAILER TOW|SPORT|FX4|CO-PILOT

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat BLIS|TRAILER TOW|SPORT|FX4|CO-PILOT

Location

The Humberview Group

379 Bayfield St, Barrie, ON L4M 3C5

866-303-3021

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

27,533KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8956672
  • Stock #: FP22292A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E87MKD71115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # FP22292A
  • Mileage 27,533 KM

Vehicle Description

This Bayfield Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Comes with No Charge 12 Month or 20,000 KM Ford Limited Maintenance Plan | Equipment Group 502A Which Includes Ford Co-Pilot 360 Assist 2.0, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Rain Sensing Wipers and B&O 8 Speaker Sound System | Ford Co-Pilot 360 Assist Active 2.0 Prep Which Includes Active Drive Assist Prep Kit and Active Park Assist 2.0 | Trailer Tow Package Which Includes Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Smart Trailer Tow Connector with Blind Spot Information System Coverage, Pro Trailer Backup Assist and Integrated Trailer Brake Controller | Lariat Sport Package Which Includes 20” 6 Spoke Dark Alloy Wheels, Dark Gray Grille, 6” Angular Step Bars and Body Colored Front and Rear Bumpers | FX4 Off-Road Package Which Includes Off-Road Tuned Shocks, FX4 Box Decal, Hill Descent Control, Rock Crawl Drive Mode and Skid Plates For Fuel Tank, Front Differential and Transfer Case | Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross Traffic Alert | Pre Collision Assist with Automated Emergency Braking (AEB) | Post Collision Braking | Reverse Brake Assist | Rear View Camera | Lane Keeping System | Remote Vehicle Start | Power Tailgate | 3.5L Ecoboost Engine | 10 Speed Automatic Transmission All Bayfield Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles Pricing includes an Admin Fee of $499, OMVIC Fee of $10, Fuel fee of $50, Carfax fee of $45, and License Transfer fee of $32. For more information on any of our products or services you can text us 24/7 at 705-995-2867! The Bayfield Ford Pre Owned division has been proudly serving Barrie and Simcoe County for over 40 years from 379 Bayfield Street in the Heart of Barrie. All of our vehicles are sold with safety certificates, a fresh oil change, new windshield wipers, a 4-wheel alignment, a full detail and CarFax report completed by Bayfield Ford. 5000 Vehicles. 21 Stores.19 Brands. 1 Promise: Serving you better, each and every day.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Bayfield Ford Lincoln

379 Bayfield St, Barrie, ON L4M 3C5

