2021 Ford F-150

53,982 KM

Details Description Features

$51,999

+ tax & licensing
$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

XLT INTERIOR WORK SURFACE | SPORT | CLOTH BUCKETS |

2021 Ford F-150

XLT INTERIOR WORK SURFACE | SPORT | CLOTH BUCKETS |

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

53,982KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9485919
  Stock #: X1164A
  VIN: 1FTEW1EP7MFA63941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # X1164A
  • Mileage 53,982 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6 EcoBoost


4WD, 10-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats, 2-Bar Style Chrome Surround Grille w/Black Accents, 6" Chrome Running Board, 8" Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, BLIS w/Trailer Tow Coverage, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Equipment Group 302A High, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Intelligent Access w/Push Button Start, Interior Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Box Lighting w/Zone Lighting, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Side-Mirror Spotlights, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Onboard 400W Outlet, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio: AM/FM SiriusXM w/360L, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Remote Start System w/Remote Tailgate Release, SecuriCode Drivers Side Keyless-Entry Keypad, SYNC 4, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition, Trailer Tow Package, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.


PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE




172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

7-Day Money Back Guarantee

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

