2021 GMC Sierra 1500

80,800 KM

Details Description Features

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

SLE HARD TONNEAU COVER!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

80,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9244306
  • Stock #: 2682E
  • VIN: 3GTU9AEF6MG173260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 80,800 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT THIS SIERRA WITH THE BLACK ALLOYS, BLACK RUNNING BOARDS AND HARD TONNEAU COVER!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH TRAILER TOW MIRRORS, SPRAY IN BOXLINER, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDRIOD AUTO, ONSTAR, USB, IPOD AND INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKES. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

