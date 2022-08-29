2021 GMC Sierra 1500...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,995 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 8 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9244306

9244306 Stock #: 2682E

2682E VIN: 3GTU9AEF6MG173260

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 80,800 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Warranty Warranty Included

