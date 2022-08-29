$43,995+ tax & licensing
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE HARD TONNEAU COVER!!
Location
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
80,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9244306
- Stock #: 2682E
- VIN: 3GTU9AEF6MG173260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 80,800 KM
Vehicle Description
CHECK OUT THIS SIERRA WITH THE BLACK ALLOYS, BLACK RUNNING BOARDS AND HARD TONNEAU COVER!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH TRAILER TOW MIRRORS, SPRAY IN BOXLINER, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDRIOD AUTO, ONSTAR, USB, IPOD AND INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKES. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty Included
