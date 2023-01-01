$46,995+ tax & licensing
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Crew Cab/6.5 FOOT BOX!!
Location
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
46,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9895517
- Stock #: 2755E
- VIN: 3GTP9AEK8MG129528
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 46,700 KM
Vehicle Description
CHECK OUT THIS SIERRA WITH THE POWER DOWN TAILGATE FOR EASY LOADING!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLACK ALLOY WHEELS, SPRAY IN BOXLINER, REAR DEFROST, ONSTAR, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE AND USB PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1