2021 GMC Sierra 1500

46,700 KM

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab/6.5 FOOT BOX!!

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab/6.5 FOOT BOX!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

46,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9895517
  • Stock #: 2755E
  • VIN: 3GTP9AEK8MG129528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 46,700 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT THIS SIERRA WITH THE POWER DOWN TAILGATE FOR EASY LOADING!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLACK ALLOY WHEELS, SPRAY IN BOXLINER, REAR DEFROST, ONSTAR, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE AND USB PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

