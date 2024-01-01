Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Honda Civic

67,535 KM

Details Features

$25,986

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

  1. 11333632
  2. 11333632
  3. 11333632
  4. 11333632
  5. 11333632
  6. 11333632
  7. 11333632
  8. 11333632
  9. 11333632
  10. 11333632
  11. 11333632
Contact Seller

$25,986

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
67,535KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F79MH012541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 37476AU
  • Mileage 67,535 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 57,066 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4xe Sahara for sale in Barrie, ON
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4xe Sahara 4 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Mazda MAZDA3 for sale in Barrie, ON
2009 Mazda MAZDA3 228,679 KM $2,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Call Dealer

705-726-XXXX

(click to show)

705-726-0393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,986

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

Contact Seller
2021 Honda Civic