2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 5 , 2 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10420206

10420206 Stock #: 2812E

2812E VIN: 5NMS3DAJ0MH327597

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 45,200 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Blind Spot Monitor Lane Departure Assist Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.