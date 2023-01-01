Menu
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

45,200 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Preferred AWD LANE DEPARTURE WARNING!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

45,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10420206
  • Stock #: 2812E
  • VIN: 5NMS3DAJ0MH327597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,200 KM

Vehicle Description

PREPARE FOR WINTER AND DRIVE THIS SAFE SANTA FE WITH FEATURES SUCH AS LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT AND AUTO STOP/START. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, BLUELINK, ANDRIOID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, HEATED LEATHER STEERING WHEEL AND PUSH BUTTON START. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

