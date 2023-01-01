$35,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred AWD LANE DEPARTURE WARNING!!
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
45,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10420206
- Stock #: 2812E
- VIN: 5NMS3DAJ0MH327597
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 45,200 KM
Vehicle Description
PREPARE FOR WINTER AND DRIVE THIS SAFE SANTA FE WITH FEATURES SUCH AS LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT AND AUTO STOP/START. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, BLUELINK, ANDRIOID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, HEATED LEATHER STEERING WHEEL AND PUSH BUTTON START. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
