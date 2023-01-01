Menu
2021 Jeep Compass

31,000 KM

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2021 Jeep Compass

2021 Jeep Compass

80th Anniversary/PANARAMIC SUNROOF/LEATHER!!

2021 Jeep Compass

80th Anniversary/PANARAMIC SUNROOF/LEATHER!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

31,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10108251
  • VIN: 3C4NJDBB5MT534968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 31,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TAKE THIS BEAUTY OFF ROADING!! GOING INTO THE BACKWOODS USE THE NAVIGATION TO GET YOU THERE. WHEN YOU ARE READY FOR THE RIDE HOME OPEN THE PANARAMIC SUNROOF AND STAR GAZE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH POWER HEATED LEATHER BUCKET SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AUX, USB, AUTOMATIC LIFTGATE, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START AND SIRIUS XM RADIO. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

