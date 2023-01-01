Menu
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

40,001 KM

Details Description Features

$49,488

+ tax & licensing
$49,488

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Trailhawk CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER SEATS, VENTED SEATS, TRAILHAWK LUXURY GROUP!!

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Trailhawk CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER SEATS, VENTED SEATS, TRAILHAWK LUXURY GROUP!!

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,488

+ taxes & licensing

40,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9836978
  • Stock #: 35918AU
  • VIN: 1C4RJFLG7MC706466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 35918AU
  • Mileage 40,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!, | FULLY CERTIFIED WITH OUR PLATINUM PRE-OWNED PROGRAM!!, 4WD, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Advanced Brake Assist, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Bi-Xenon High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Cargo Compartment Cover, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Front LED Fog Lamps, Full Speed FWD Collision Warn Plus, Lane Departure Warning Plus, LED Daytime Running Headlamps, Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Premium Lighting Group, Protech II, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Trailhawk Leather Trim Seats w/Perforation, Trailhawk Luxury Group.

Trailhawk 3.6L V6 24V VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD

Sting-Gray Clearcoat


ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

