Menu
Account
Sign In
80TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | KENWOOD PREMIUM SOUND | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | REMOTE START | TRAILER TOW GROUP | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTOLand a score on this certified 2021 Jeep Renegade 80th Anniversary before someone else snatches it. Comfortable but agile, its worry-free Automatic transmission and its strong Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine have lots of zip for a bargain price. It comes equipped with these options: TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4-Pin Wiring Harness, Class III Hitch Receiver, SUN & SOUND GROUP -inc: Kenwood Premium Audio System, Power Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2XY 80TH ANNIVERSARY -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, Berber Floor Mats w/80th Anniversary Tag, Black Headliner, Satin Granite Roof Rails, Jeep 80th Anniversary Edition, HD Radio, Gloss Black Steering Wheel Bezel, 1-Yr SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, Satin Granite Exterior Accents, 80th Anniversary IP Badge, Accent-Colour Exterior Mirrors, Granite Crystal Jeep Badge, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP (STD), BLACK, 80TH EDITION PREMIUM CLOTH SEATS, Wheels: 19 x 7.5 Granite Crystal Aluminum, Trip Computer, and Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler. Youve done your research, so stop by BARRIE CHRYSLER at 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3 today to get a deal that no one can beat!

2021 Jeep Renegade

59,845 KM

Details Description Features

$25,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Jeep Renegade

80th Anniversary

Watch This Vehicle
12021697

2021 Jeep Renegade

80th Anniversary

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Contact Seller

$25,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
59,845KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ZACNJDBB0MPM80014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,845 KM

Vehicle Description

80TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | KENWOOD PREMIUM SOUND | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | REMOTE START | TRAILER TOW GROUP | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTOLand a score on this certified 2021 Jeep Renegade 80th Anniversary before someone else snatches it. Comfortable but agile, its worry-free Automatic transmission and its strong Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine have lots of zip for a bargain price. It comes equipped with these options: TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4-Pin Wiring Harness, Class III Hitch Receiver, SUN & SOUND GROUP -inc: Kenwood Premium Audio System, Power Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2XY 80TH ANNIVERSARY -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, Berber Floor Mats w/80th Anniversary Tag, Black Headliner, Satin Granite Roof Rails, Jeep 80th Anniversary Edition, HD Radio, Gloss Black Steering Wheel Bezel, 1-Yr SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, Satin Granite Exterior Accents, 80th Anniversary IP Badge, Accent-Colour Exterior Mirrors, Granite Crystal Jeep Badge, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP (STD), BLACK, 80TH EDITION PREMIUM CLOTH SEATS, Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Granite Crystal Aluminum, Trip Computer, and Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler. You've done your research, so stop by BARRIE CHRYSLER at 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3 today to get a deal that no one can beat!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4-Pin Wiring Harness Class III Hitch Receiver
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP (STD)
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2XY 80TH ANNIVERSARY -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic Berber Floor Mats w/80th Anniversary Tag Black Headliner Satin Granite Roof Rails Jeep 80th Anniversary Edition HD Radio Gloss Bl...
SUN & SOUND GROUP -inc: Kenwood Premium Audio System Power Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
BLACK 80TH EDITION PREMIUM CLOTH SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 136,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Barrie, ON
2014 Ford Escape Titanium 135,091 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 3500 Limited for sale in Barrie, ON
2022 RAM 3500 Limited 25,000 KM $79,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Call Dealer

705-702-XXXX

(click to show)

705-702-5069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,895

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Renegade