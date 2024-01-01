$25,895+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Renegade
80th Anniversary
2021 Jeep Renegade
80th Anniversary
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$25,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 59,845 KM
Vehicle Description
80TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | KENWOOD PREMIUM SOUND | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | REMOTE START | TRAILER TOW GROUP | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTOLand a score on this certified 2021 Jeep Renegade 80th Anniversary before someone else snatches it. Comfortable but agile, its worry-free Automatic transmission and its strong Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine have lots of zip for a bargain price. It comes equipped with these options: TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4-Pin Wiring Harness, Class III Hitch Receiver, SUN & SOUND GROUP -inc: Kenwood Premium Audio System, Power Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2XY 80TH ANNIVERSARY -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, Berber Floor Mats w/80th Anniversary Tag, Black Headliner, Satin Granite Roof Rails, Jeep 80th Anniversary Edition, HD Radio, Gloss Black Steering Wheel Bezel, 1-Yr SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, Satin Granite Exterior Accents, 80th Anniversary IP Badge, Accent-Colour Exterior Mirrors, Granite Crystal Jeep Badge, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP (STD), BLACK, 80TH EDITION PREMIUM CLOTH SEATS, Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Granite Crystal Aluminum, Trip Computer, and Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler. You've done your research, so stop by BARRIE CHRYSLER at 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3 today to get a deal that no one can beat!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Call Dealer
705-702-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
705-702-5069