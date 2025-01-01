Menu
Small SUV 4WD, Jeepster 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

2021 Jeep Renegade

12,064 KM

$24,978

+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Used
12,064KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ZACNJDAB1MPM96093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Colorado Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 12,064 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Jeepster 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
COLORADO RED
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP (STD)
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2XT JEEPSTER -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic Remote Start System Jeepster Edition Deep-Tint Sunscreen Glass Door Badging Keyless Entry w/Panic Alarm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
