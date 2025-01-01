$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
Used
20,926KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXEG5MW843869
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 20,926 KM
Vehicle Description
Unlimited Sahara 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Convertible Hardtop
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
Requires Subscription
GVWR: 2 494 KGS (5 500 LBS) (STD)
Body-Colour 3-piece Hardtop
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/GRANITE CRYSTAL (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO -inc: Premium-Wrapped Mid-Dash Panel Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
TIRES: P255/70R18 ALL-TERRAIN
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G SAHARA -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: Off-Road Information Pages SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Yr SiriusXM Guardian S...
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Selec-Speed Control
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Tires: P255/70R18 All-Terrain Front Heated Seats
