2021 Jeep Wrangler

22,057 KM

Details Features

$43,388

+ tax & licensing
$43,388

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

2021 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

$43,388

+ taxes & licensing

22,057KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9417559
  • Stock #: 36843AU
  • VIN: 1C4HJXAG0MW556168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 36843AU
  • Mileage 22,057 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Steering
Tachometer
Compass
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

