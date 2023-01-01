Menu
2021 Kia Forte

35,597 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2021 Kia Forte

2021 Kia Forte

LX

2021 Kia Forte

LX

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

35,597KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10205565
  • Stock #: Y0680B
  • VIN: 3KPF24AD4ME366215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,597 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

