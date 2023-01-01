2021 Kia Forte

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 5 , 5 9 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10205565

10205565 Stock #: Y0680B

Y0680B VIN: 3KPF24AD4ME366215

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 35,597 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Powertrain 6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.