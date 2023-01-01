2021 Kia Forte

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 5 , 8 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10410744

10410744 Stock #: Y0680B

Y0680B VIN: 3KPF24AD4ME366215

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # Y0680B

Mileage 35,800 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.