<p>CHECK OUT THIS KIA FORTE WITH ALL THE TECH NEEDS INCLUDED SUCH AS APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH LANE DEPARTURE, POWER SUNROOF AND MUCH MORE. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION (705)797-1100.</p>

2021 Kia Forte

118,500 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Forte

EX LANE DEPARTURE/SUNROOF!!

2021 Kia Forte

EX LANE DEPARTURE/SUNROOF!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPF54AD5ME303745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Cross-Traffic Alert

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100

705-627-0123
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2021 Kia Forte