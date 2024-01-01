$19,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Forte
EX LANE DEPARTURE/SUNROOF!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,500 KM
Vehicle Description
CHECK OUT THIS KIA FORTE WITH ALL THE TECH NEEDS INCLUDED SUCH AS APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH LANE DEPARTURE, POWER SUNROOF AND MUCH MORE. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION (705)797-1100.
Eckert Auto Sales
