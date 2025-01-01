$19,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Forte
EX IVT ANDROID AUTO/SUNROOF!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan with a host of modern features? Look no further than this 2021 Kia Forte EX IVT ANDROID AUTO/SUNROOF!! at Eckert Auto Sales. This sleek black sedan with a grey interior boasts a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, making it perfect for city driving and weekend adventures alike. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, you'll enjoy a smooth and comfortable ride no matter where you're going.
This Forte EX is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for seamless smartphone integration. Stay safe and confident with the advanced safety features like blind spot monitoring, rearview camera, and anti-lock brakes. Warm up on chilly mornings with heated seats. And when the sun shines, open up the sunroof to let the fresh air in.
This gently used Kia Forte has just 118,500km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable driving ahead. Stop by Eckert Auto Sales today and experience the comfort, convenience, and style of this fantastic vehicle for yourself.
For more information call us today (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Eckert Auto Sales
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
