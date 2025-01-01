$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kia Forte
EX WITH SUNROOF/LANE DEPARTURE!!
2021 Kia Forte
EX WITH SUNROOF/LANE DEPARTURE!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that's packed with modern features? Check out this stunning 2021 Kia Forte EX with Sunroof and Lane Departure, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This beautiful blue Forte boasts a sleek sedan body and is ready to elevate your daily commute. With only 73,300km on the odometer, this well-maintained vehicle is primed to deliver years of dependable service and driving enjoyment.
Inside, you'll find a comfortable grey interior, designed with both style and practicality in mind. The efficient 2L 4-cylinder engine, paired with a smooth variable transmission, offers a fantastic balance of performance and fuel economy, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. This Forte is also equipped with front-wheel drive, ensuring confident handling in various driving conditions.
Here are some of the standout features that make this 2021 Kia Forte EX a must-see:
Panoramic Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with the touch of a button.
Lane Departure Warning: Drive with added confidence knowing this feature helps keep you safely in your lane.
Fuel-Efficient Performance: The 2L 4-cylinder engine sips fuel, saving you money at the pump.
Variable Transmission: Enjoy smooth and seamless gear changes for a comfortable driving experience.
Stylish Exterior: The eye-catching blue exterior is sure to turn heads wherever you go.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Email Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
+ taxes & licensing>
705-797-1100