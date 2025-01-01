Menu
<p>Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan thats packed with modern features? Check out this stunning 2021 Kia Forte EX with Sunroof and Lane Departure, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This beautiful blue Forte boasts a sleek sedan body and is ready to elevate your daily commute. With only 73,300km on the odometer, this well-maintained vehicle is primed to deliver years of dependable service and driving enjoyment.</p><p> </p><p>Inside, youll find a comfortable grey interior, designed with both style and practicality in mind. The efficient 2L 4-cylinder engine, paired with a smooth variable transmission, offers a fantastic balance of performance and fuel economy, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. This Forte is also equipped with front-wheel drive, ensuring confident handling in various driving conditions.</p><p> </p><p>Here are some of the standout features that make this 2021 Kia Forte EX a must-see:</p><p> </p><p>Panoramic Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with the touch of a button.</p><p>Lane Departure Warning: Drive with added confidence knowing this feature helps keep you safely in your lane.</p><p>Fuel-Efficient Performance: The 2L 4-cylinder engine sips fuel, saving you money at the pump.</p><p>Variable Transmission: Enjoy smooth and seamless gear changes for a comfortable driving experience.</p><p>Stylish Exterior: The eye-catching blue exterior is sure to turn heads wherever you go.</p><p> </p><p>The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.</p><p>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100</p>

2021 Kia Forte

73,300 KM

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 3KPF54AD4ME316647

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,300 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100

705-627-0123
