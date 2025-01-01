Menu
The 2021 Kia Seltos 2.0L AWD is a subcompact SUV powered by a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine producing 146 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque, paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). It features Kia's Dynamax™ all-wheel-drive system with a lock mode for improved grip on slippery surfaces. Fuel economy is rated at approximately 27 MPG city and 31 MPG highway. Available in trims like the LX, S, and EX, it offers a roomy interior with 26.6 cu.ft. of cargo space (up to 62.8 cu.ft. with seats folded), plus standard features like an 8-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, and smartphone integration.

2021 Kia Seltos

92,303 KM

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos

EX AWD ~Heated Leather ~Camera ~Bluetooth

2021 Kia Seltos

EX AWD ~Heated Leather ~Camera ~Bluetooth

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-728-2422

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,303KM
VIN KNDEUCAA2M7052892

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # U26753
  • Mileage 92,303 KM

The 2021 Kia Seltos 2.0L AWD is a subcompact SUV powered by a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine producing 146 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque, paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). It features Kia’s Dynamax™ all-wheel-drive system with a lock mode for improved grip on slippery surfaces. Fuel economy is rated at approximately 27 MPG city and 31 MPG highway. Available in trims like the LX, S, and EX, it offers a roomy interior with 26.6 cu.ft. of cargo space (up to 62.8 cu.ft. with seats folded), plus standard features like an 8-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, and smartphone integration.

G. D. Coates - The Original Used Car Superstore!

Our Financing: We have financing for everyone regardless of your history. We have been helping people rebuild their credit since 1973 and can get you approvals other dealers can't. Our credit specialists will work closely with you to get you the approval and vehicle that is right for you. Come see for yourself why we're known as The Home of The Credit Rebuilders!

Our Warranty: G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore offers fully insured warranty plans catered to each customer's individual needs. Terms are available from 3 months to 7 years and because our customers come from all over, the coverage is valid anywhere in North America.

Parts & Service: We have a large eleven bay service department that services most makes and models. Our service department also includes a cleanup department for complete detailing and free shuttle service. We service what we sell! We sell and install all makes of new and used tires. Summer, winter, performance, all-season, all-terrain and more! Dress up your new car, truck, minivan or SUV before you take delivery! We carry accessories for all makes and models from hundreds of suppliers. Trailer hitches, tonneau covers, step bars, bug guards, vent visors, chrome trim, LED light kits, performance chips, leveling kits, and more! We also carry aftermarket aluminum rims for most makes and models.

Our Story: Family owned and operated since 1973, we have earned a reputation for the best selection, the best reconditioned vehicles, the best financing options and the best customer service! We are a full service dealership with a massive inventory of used cars, trucks, minivans and SUV's. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Pontiac, Saturn, Cadillac, Honda, Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, Subaru, Suzuki, Volkswagen - We've Got 'Em! Come see for yourself why G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore was voted Barries Best Used Car Dealership!

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Bluetooth

Leather Wrap Wheel

Backup Sensor
Leatherette Interior
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

705-728-2422

2021 Kia Seltos