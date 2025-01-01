$24,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kia Sportage
EX S WITH A PANARAMIC SUNROOF!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 47,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that's ready for anything? Look no further than this pristine 2021 Kia Sportage EX S, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek, gray Sportage is a perfect blend of practicality and modern design, offering a comfortable and engaging driving experience. With just 47,700km on the odometer, this vehicle has plenty of life left and is ready to take you on your next adventure.
This Sportage EX S is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Its automatic transmission and responsive 4-wheel drive system make it ideal for navigating both city streets and exploring the great outdoors. Plus, with its fuel-efficient gasoline engine, you can enjoy the journey without constantly worrying about the pump. The spacious interior and versatile cargo area provide ample room for passengers and gear, making it perfect for families and weekend getaways.
Here are some of the features that make this 2021 Kia Sportage EX S a standout:
- Breathtaking Panoramic Sunroof: Bask in the sunshine and enjoy stunning views with the expansive panoramic sunroof.
- Confident 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the assurance of 4-wheel drive.
- Stylish Gray Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go with this eye-catching and timeless color.
- Spacious and Comfortable Interior: Relax and enjoy the ride in a well-appointed cabin.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: Experience a smooth and economical drive.
Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and experience this exceptional Kia Sportage for yourself!
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Eckert Auto Sales
