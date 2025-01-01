Menu
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle Canadas diverse driving conditions? Eckert Auto Sales is thrilled to present this meticulously maintained 2021 Kia Sportage EX S! This sleek gray crossover is ready to elevate your daily commute and weekend adventures. With only 47,700 kilometers on the odometer, this Sportage has plenty of life left, offering you years of comfortable and confident driving. Its classic gray exterior is matched with a refined gray interior, creating a sophisticated and inviting cabin.

Under the hood, youll find a responsive 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, paired with an automatic transmission for seamless shifting. The all-wheel-drive system ensures optimal grip and control, making it perfect for navigating both city streets and country roads. The Sportages versatile SUV design provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it a practical choice for families and individuals alike.

Here are some of the standout features that make this 2021 Kia Sportage EX S a must-see:

All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence and control.
Low Kilometers: Enjoy a vehicle with exceptionally low mileage, promising many years of dependable performance.
Spacious Interior: Experience comfort and convenience with a well-designed cabin, perfect for both passengers and cargo.
Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with smooth, seamless gear changes.
Stylish Design: Turn heads with the Sportages modern and attractive exterior.

The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

2021 Kia Sportage

47,700 KM

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kia Sportage

EX S WITH LOW LOW KILOMETERS!!

13077790

2021 Kia Sportage

EX S WITH LOW LOW KILOMETERS!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDPNCAC7M7913671

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,700 KM

Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle Canada's diverse driving conditions? Eckert Auto Sales is thrilled to present this meticulously maintained 2021 Kia Sportage EX S! This sleek gray crossover is ready to elevate your daily commute and weekend adventures. With only 47,700 kilometers on the odometer, this Sportage has plenty of life left, offering you years of comfortable and confident driving. Its classic gray exterior is matched with a refined gray interior, creating a sophisticated and inviting cabin.

Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, paired with an automatic transmission for seamless shifting. The all-wheel-drive system ensures optimal grip and control, making it perfect for navigating both city streets and country roads. The Sportage's versatile SUV design provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it a practical choice for families and individuals alike.

Here are some of the standout features that make this 2021 Kia Sportage EX S a must-see:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence and control.
  • Low Kilometers: Enjoy a vehicle with exceptionally low mileage, promising many years of dependable performance.
  • Spacious Interior: Experience comfort and convenience with a well-designed cabin, perfect for both passengers and cargo.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with smooth, seamless gear changes.
  • Stylish Design: Turn heads with the Sportage's modern and attractive exterior.

The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Panoramic Roof

Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2021 Kia Sportage