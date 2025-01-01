$24,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kia Sportage
EX S WITH ONLY 47,700 KMS WOW/LIKE NEW!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 47,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a sleek and reliable SUV that's ready for any adventure? Look no further than this stunning 2021 Kia Sportage EX S, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This beauty is finished in a sophisticated gray exterior, perfectly complementing its equally stylish gray interior. With only 47,700 kilometers on the odometer, this Sportage is practically brand new and ready to hit the road with you! This Sportage is the perfect blend of practicality and style, making it an excellent choice for families, commuters, and anyone in between.
This 2021 Kia Sportage EX S is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The responsive 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission provide a comfortable and efficient ride, while the All-Wheel Drive system gives you the confidence to tackle various road conditions, whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the Canadian countryside. This Sportage is more than just a car; it's a statement.
Here are five features that make this 2021 Kia Sportage EX S truly exceptional:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence and control.
- Like New Condition: Drive with peace of mind knowing you are getting a well-maintained vehicle.
- Low Mileage: With just 47,700 KMS, this Sportage offers years of driving pleasure.
- Stylish Design: Make a statement with its modern and eye-catching exterior.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump while enjoying a spirited driving experience.
Visit Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie today and experience the Kia Sportage EX S for yourself!
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
