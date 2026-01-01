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<p>Get ready to elevate your drive with this stunning <strong>2021 Kia Sportage EX S</strong> from Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie. Finished in a sophisticated Gray exterior that’s sure to turn heads, this Sportage offers a premium and comfortable Gray interior. Under the hood, youll find a capable 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and a smooth All-Wheel Drive system, making it perfect for navigating Canadian roads in any season. This 4-door SUV/Crossover is not just about looks; it’s built for adventure and everyday practicality, boasting a comfortable ride and ample space for all your needs. With only 47,700 kilometers on the odometer, this Sportage is just getting started on its journey.</p><p>Imagine cruising through the Canadian landscape with the sky stretching out above you. This Sportage isnt just a vehicle; its an experience. Its the perfect blend of style, comfort, and capability, ready to be your trusted companion whether youre commuting to work, heading out for a weekend getaway, or simply running errands around town. At Eckert Auto Sales, were proud to offer this exceptional used vehicle thats been meticulously inspected and is ready for its next chapter.</p><p>Here are five features that make this 2021 Kia Sportage EX S truly shine:</p><ul><li><strong>Expansive Panoramic Sunroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in and enjoy breathtaking views with the incredible panoramic sunroof – a true showstopper that transforms every drive into an open-air adventure.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Capability:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence thanks to the advanced All-Wheel Drive system, providing superior traction and stability for peace of mind on all your journeys.</li><li><strong>Premium EX S Trim:</strong> Experience enhanced comfort and style with the desirable EX S trim, offering a refined interior and sophisticated exterior accents that set this Sportage apart.</li><li><strong>Low Kilometers:</strong> With only 47,700 km on the odometer, this Sportage has plenty of life left and is ready for countless more adventures.</li><li><strong>Sleek Gray Exterior and Interior:</strong> The elegant Gray exterior paired with a comfortable Gray interior creates a timeless and luxurious aesthetic that’s both stylish and practical.</li></ul><p>The price includes our Advantage Package!!  For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie.</p><p>HST and licensing extra.</p>

2021 Kia Sportage

47,700 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Kia Sportage

EX S WITH A PANORAMIC SUNROOF!!

Watch This Vehicle
14122996

2021 Kia Sportage

EX S WITH A PANORAMIC SUNROOF!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
47,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDPNCAC7M7913678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to elevate your drive with this stunning 2021 Kia Sportage EX S from Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie. Finished in a sophisticated Gray exterior that’s sure to turn heads, this Sportage offers a premium and comfortable Gray interior. Under the hood, you'll find a capable 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and a smooth All-Wheel Drive system, making it perfect for navigating Canadian roads in any season. This 4-door SUV/Crossover is not just about looks; it’s built for adventure and everyday practicality, boasting a comfortable ride and ample space for all your needs. With only 47,700 kilometers on the odometer, this Sportage is just getting started on its journey.

Imagine cruising through the Canadian landscape with the sky stretching out above you. This Sportage isn't just a vehicle; it's an experience. It's the perfect blend of style, comfort, and capability, ready to be your trusted companion whether you're commuting to work, heading out for a weekend getaway, or simply running errands around town. At Eckert Auto Sales, we're proud to offer this exceptional used vehicle that's been meticulously inspected and is ready for its next chapter.

Here are five features that make this 2021 Kia Sportage EX S truly shine:

  • Expansive Panoramic Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy breathtaking views with the incredible panoramic sunroof – a true showstopper that transforms every drive into an open-air adventure.
  • All-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any road condition with confidence thanks to the advanced All-Wheel Drive system, providing superior traction and stability for peace of mind on all your journeys.
  • Premium EX S Trim: Experience enhanced comfort and style with the desirable EX S trim, offering a refined interior and sophisticated exterior accents that set this Sportage apart.
  • Low Kilometers: With only 47,700 km on the odometer, this Sportage has plenty of life left and is ready for countless more adventures.
  • Sleek Gray Exterior and Interior: The elegant Gray exterior paired with a comfortable Gray interior creates a timeless and luxurious aesthetic that’s both stylish and practical.

The price includes our Advantage Package!!  For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie.

HST and licensing extra.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
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705-797-1100

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705-627-0123
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$24,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2021 Kia Sportage