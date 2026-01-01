$24,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kia Sportage
EX S WITH A PANORAMIC SUNROOF!!
2021 Kia Sportage
EX S WITH A PANORAMIC SUNROOF!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 47,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to elevate your drive with this stunning 2021 Kia Sportage EX S from Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie. Finished in a sophisticated Gray exterior that’s sure to turn heads, this Sportage offers a premium and comfortable Gray interior. Under the hood, you'll find a capable 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and a smooth All-Wheel Drive system, making it perfect for navigating Canadian roads in any season. This 4-door SUV/Crossover is not just about looks; it’s built for adventure and everyday practicality, boasting a comfortable ride and ample space for all your needs. With only 47,700 kilometers on the odometer, this Sportage is just getting started on its journey.
Imagine cruising through the Canadian landscape with the sky stretching out above you. This Sportage isn't just a vehicle; it's an experience. It's the perfect blend of style, comfort, and capability, ready to be your trusted companion whether you're commuting to work, heading out for a weekend getaway, or simply running errands around town. At Eckert Auto Sales, we're proud to offer this exceptional used vehicle that's been meticulously inspected and is ready for its next chapter.
Here are five features that make this 2021 Kia Sportage EX S truly shine:
- Expansive Panoramic Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy breathtaking views with the incredible panoramic sunroof – a true showstopper that transforms every drive into an open-air adventure.
- All-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any road condition with confidence thanks to the advanced All-Wheel Drive system, providing superior traction and stability for peace of mind on all your journeys.
- Premium EX S Trim: Experience enhanced comfort and style with the desirable EX S trim, offering a refined interior and sophisticated exterior accents that set this Sportage apart.
- Low Kilometers: With only 47,700 km on the odometer, this Sportage has plenty of life left and is ready for countless more adventures.
- Sleek Gray Exterior and Interior: The elegant Gray exterior paired with a comfortable Gray interior creates a timeless and luxurious aesthetic that’s both stylish and practical.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie.
HST and licensing extra.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Windows
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Email Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
+ taxes & licensing>
705-797-1100