100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

2021 Mercedes-Benz A220

55,841 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz A220

12160632

2021 Mercedes-Benz A220

Location

The Loan Arranger

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,841KM
Excellent Condition
VIN W1K3G4FB2MJ299067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,841 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

