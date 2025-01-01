Menu
Small SUV 4WD, 6-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

150,788 KM

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Used
150,788KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AJVAWXMU600356

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,788 KM

Small SUV 4WD, 6-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Power Mirror(s)

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

