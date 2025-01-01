$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
TRX
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,850KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFU95MN901939
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 64,850 KM
Vehicle Description
TRX 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-8 6.2 L/376
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Monotone Paint
Powertrain
Supercharged
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
ENGINE: 6.2L SRT HEMI V8 SUPERCHARGED (STD)
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
BLACK LEATHER BUCKET SEATS
harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audio
Requires Subscription
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps
Trailer Reverse Steering Control
Bed-Mounted Tire Carrier
MOPAR Off-Road Style Running Boards
Rambar
TRX Exterior Graphics
TRX Hood Graphics
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29Y TRX -inc: Engine: 6.2L SRT HEMI V8 Supercharged Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
WHEELS: 18" X 9" BLACK POLISH ALUMINUM (STD)
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Light Check Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Front collision mitigation
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Deployable Bed Step
TRX LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Interior Assist Handles LED Bed Lighting Body-Colour Door Handles IP LED Ambient Light Pipe Premium Wrapped IP Bezel Rear...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2021 RAM 1500