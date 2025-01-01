Menu
Account
Sign In
REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | REMOTE START | ALPINE PREMIUEM AUDIO | TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLER | 3.92 REAR AXLE | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTOFrom work to weekends, this certified Gray 2021 Ram 1500 Rebel powers through any situation. The heavy duty Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine brings stump pulling torque so youre always prepared. The road is yours in this vehicle. It is stocked with these options: WHEELS: 18 X 8 GLOSS BLACK (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4 DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto, 8.4 Touchscreen, USB Mobile Projection, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, Apple CarPlay Capable, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, MAXIMUM STEEL METALLIC, and LOWER TWO TONE PAINT. A short visit to BARRIE CHRYSLER located at 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3 can get you a hassle free deal on this dependable Ram 1500 today!

2021 RAM 1500

175,681 KM

Details Description Features

$35,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 RAM 1500

Rebel

Watch This Vehicle
12534097

2021 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Contact Seller

$35,994

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
175,681KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLT2MN664579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,681 KM

Vehicle Description

REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | REMOTE START | ALPINE PREMIUEM AUDIO | TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLER | 3.92 REAR AXLE | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTOFrom work to weekends, this certified Gray 2021 Ram 1500 Rebel powers through any situation. The heavy duty Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine brings stump pulling torque so you're always prepared. The road is yours in this vehicle. It is stocked with these options: WHEELS: 18" X 8" GLOSS BLACK (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto, 8.4" Touchscreen, USB Mobile Projection, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, Apple CarPlay Capable, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, MAXIMUM STEEL METALLIC, and LOWER TWO TONE PAINT. A short visit to BARRIE CHRYSLER located at 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3 can get you a hassle free deal on this dependable Ram 1500 today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Rear wheelhouse liners

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Lower Two Tone Paint
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Led Headlights
Maximum Steel Metallic
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
BLACK VINYL/CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto 8.4" Touchscreen USB Mobile Projection Integrated Centre Stack Radio Apple CarPlay Capable
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling HEMI Badge 220 Amp Alternator (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Body-Colour Door Handles A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic...
WHEELS: 18" X 8" GLOSS BLACK (STD)
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2021 Dodge Durango R/T for sale in Barrie, ON
2021 Dodge Durango R/T 79,749 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Acura RDX A-Spec for sale in Barrie, ON
2023 Acura RDX A-Spec 67,524 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 RAM 1500 SPORT 241,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Call Dealer

705-702-XXXX

(click to show)

705-702-5069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,994

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2021 RAM 1500