$35,994+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
Rebel
2021 RAM 1500
Rebel
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$35,994
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,681 KM
Vehicle Description
REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | REMOTE START | ALPINE PREMIUEM AUDIO | TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLER | 3.92 REAR AXLE | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTOFrom work to weekends, this certified Gray 2021 Ram 1500 Rebel powers through any situation. The heavy duty Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine brings stump pulling torque so you're always prepared. The road is yours in this vehicle. It is stocked with these options: WHEELS: 18" X 8" GLOSS BLACK (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto, 8.4" Touchscreen, USB Mobile Projection, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, Apple CarPlay Capable, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, MAXIMUM STEEL METALLIC, and LOWER TWO TONE PAINT. A short visit to BARRIE CHRYSLER located at 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3 can get you a hassle free deal on this dependable Ram 1500 today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
