2021 RAM 1500
Rebel
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
Used
95,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLT2MN697081
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Monotone Paint
Rear wheelhouse liners
Spray-in bedliner
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Led Headlights
Billet Silver Metallic
Black Tubular Side Steps
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" GLOSS BLACK
BLACK LUXURY LEATHER-FACED FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling HEMI Badge 220 Amp Alternator (STD)
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Black Front Bumper w/Black Plate Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Gloss Black Grille Moustache w/Black Outline Black RAM Grille Badge
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps Overhead LED Lamps
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Body-Colour Door Handles A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic...
Front collision mitigation
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto Off-Road Info Pages SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca Integrated Centre Stack Radio 1-Year Sirius...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
