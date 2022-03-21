Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 RAM 1500

18,317 KM

Details Features

$46,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,488

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Classic Tradesman

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500

Classic Tradesman

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

  1. 8839541
  2. 8839541
  3. 8839541
  4. 8839541
  5. 8839541
  6. 8839541
  7. 8839541
  8. 8839541
  9. 8839541
Contact Seller

$46,488

+ taxes & licensing

18,317KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8839541
  • Stock #: 36242AU
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT3MS581468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,317 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

2020 RAM 1500 Classi...
 26,076 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Wrangler U...
 48,866 KM
$53,388 + tax & lic
2009 Chrysler 300 Li...
 114,136 KM
$6,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Call Dealer

705-726-XXXX

(click to show)

705-726-0393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory