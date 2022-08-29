$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
Limited Longhorn NAVIGATION SYSTEM | DEPLOYABLE BED STEP
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9030559
- Stock #: 36572AU
- VIN: 1C6SRFKT5MN591046
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Limited Longhorn HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD
Fresh Oil Change!, Full Interior & Exterior Detail!, 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks, Bed Utility Group, Deployable Bed Step, GPS Navigation, Navigation System, Quick Order Package 25K Longhorn, SiriusXM Traffic.
PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal
Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
