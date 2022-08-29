Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 RAM 1500

49,400 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Limited Longhorn NAVIGATION SYSTEM | DEPLOYABLE BED STEP

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500

Limited Longhorn NAVIGATION SYSTEM | DEPLOYABLE BED STEP

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

  1. 9030559
  2. 9030559
  3. 9030559
  4. 9030559
  5. 9030559
  6. 9030559
  7. 9030559
  8. 9030559
  9. 9030559
  10. 9030559
  11. 9030559
  12. 9030559
  13. 9030559
  14. 9030559
  15. 9030559
  16. 9030559
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

49,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9030559
  • Stock #: 36572AU
  • VIN: 1C6SRFKT5MN591046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!





Limited Longhorn HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD



Fresh Oil Change!, Full Interior & Exterior Detail!, 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks, Bed Utility Group, Deployable Bed Step, GPS Navigation, Navigation System, Quick Order Package 25K Longhorn, SiriusXM Traffic.

 





PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

2008 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 205,213 KM
$4,950 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 2500 SLT LE...
 186,845 KM
$48,386 + tax & lic
2021 Dodge Durango R...
 21,016 KM
$56,986 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Call Dealer

705-726-XXXX

(click to show)

705-726-0393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory