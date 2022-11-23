$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
Rebel
Location
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
705-737-2313
29,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9359104
- Stock #: X1000A
- VIN: 1C6SRFLT9MN745921
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 29,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7