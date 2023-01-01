2021 RAM 1500 Classic

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 4 , 6 7 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10529673

10529673 Stock #: 28620UQ

28620UQ VIN: 1C6RR7FG2MS546195

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 34,671 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.