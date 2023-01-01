Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

34,327 KM

Details Features

$36,688

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

  1. 10824927
  2. 10824927
  3. 10824927
  4. 10824927
  5. 10824927
  6. 10824927
  7. 10824927
  8. 10824927
  9. 10824927
  10. 10824927
  11. 10824927
Contact Seller

$36,688

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
34,327KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FG3MS591873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 37548AU
  • Mileage 34,327 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN for sale in Barrie, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN 34,327 KM $36,688 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Lincoln MKX YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!! |RECENT ARRIVAL| LEATHER | SUNROOF | for sale in Barrie, ON
2012 Lincoln MKX YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!! |RECENT ARRIVAL| LEATHER | SUNROOF | 213,971 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Optima LX RECENT ARRIVAL ! for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Kia Optima LX RECENT ARRIVAL ! 114,659 KM $18,886 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Call Dealer

705-726-XXXX

(click to show)

705-726-0393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,688

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500 Classic