2021 RAM 1500 Classic

69,807 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

69,807KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT2MS579680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 28672U
  • Mileage 69,807 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

2021 RAM 1500 Classic