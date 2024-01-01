$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
TRADESMAN
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
TRADESMAN
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-726-0393
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
69,807KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RR7FT2MS579680
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 28672U
- Mileage 69,807 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP/SXT 72,478 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara TRAILER TOW GROUP | HEATED SEATS | 127,964 KM $29,500 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Limited Longhorn LOW KMS | REMOTE START | 39,379 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Call Dealer
705-726-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-726-0393
2021 RAM 1500 Classic