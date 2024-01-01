Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

65,014 KM

Details Features

$40,995.50

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

  1. 11241821
  2. 11241821
  3. 11241821
  4. 11241821
  5. 11241821
  6. 11241821
  7. 11241821
  8. 11241821
  9. 11241821
  10. 11241821
  11. 11241821
Contact Seller

$40,995.50

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
65,014KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LG7MS553678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 37517AU
  • Mileage 65,014 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2023 Jeep Gladiator Sport S for sale in Barrie, ON
2023 Jeep Gladiator Sport S 16,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman NIGHT EDITION I SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD I UCONNECT 4C WITH 8.4-INCH DISPLAY I FOG LAMPS I APPLE CARPL for sale in Barrie, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman NIGHT EDITION I SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD I UCONNECT 4C WITH 8.4-INCH DISPLAY I FOG LAMPS I APPLE CARPL 53,754 KM $35,995.50 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chrysler 300 C for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Chrysler 300 C 156,021 KM $22,507.50 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Call Dealer

705-726-XXXX

(click to show)

705-726-0393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,995.50

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500 Classic