<p>COME GET THIS RAM CLASSIC WHILE YOU CAN!! THEY HAVE STOPPED BUILDING THEM THIS YEAR SO LIMITED SUPPLY IN CANADA. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLACK ALLOYS, RUNNING BOARDS, BOXLINER, DUAL EXHAUST, BLUETOOTH AND WIFI HOTSPOT. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE FINANCING OR A TEST DRIVE (705)797-1100.</p>

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

67,900 KM

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Express CLASSIC CREW CAB!!

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Express CLASSIC CREW CAB!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT2MG705693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 67,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2021 RAM 1500 Classic