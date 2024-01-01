Menu
<p>COME GET THE CLASSIC WHY YOU CAN!! THEY HAVE STOPPED BUILDING THE RAM CLASSIC IN THE USA SO A VERY SHORT TIME FRAME WHILE THEY STILL ARE FOR SALE. IT IS EQUIPPED WITH NEW TIRES, LINEX SPRAY IN BOXLINER, WIFI HOTSPOT AND MUCH MORE. </p><p>THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE. HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION  (705)797-1100.</p><p> </p>

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

106,700 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Express NEW TIRES!!

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Express NEW TIRES!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FG9MS591876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 106,700 KM

Vehicle Description

COME GET THE CLASSIC WHY YOU CAN!! THEY HAVE STOPPED BUILDING THE RAM CLASSIC IN THE USA SO A VERY SHORT TIME FRAME WHILE THEY STILL ARE FOR SALE. IT IS EQUIPPED WITH NEW TIRES, LINEX SPRAY IN BOXLINER, WIFI HOTSPOT AND MUCH MORE. 

THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE. HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION  (705)797-1100.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2021 RAM 1500 Classic