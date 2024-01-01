Menu
Get ready to turn heads with this sleek 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Express NIGHT EDITION!! from Eckert Auto Sales. This powerful pickup truck boasts a striking gray exterior and a matching gray interior, making it as stylish as it is capable. With a 3.6L V6 engine and 4-wheel drive, this RAM is ready to tackle any terrain and conquer any job.

The interior is as comfortable as it is luxurious, featuring a host of amenities designed to make every drive enjoyable. Youll appreciate the convenience of features like keyless entry, power windows, and heated mirrors. Stay connected with the Bluetooth system and enjoy the premium sound of the SiriusXM radio. The NIGHT EDITION!! package adds a touch of darkness to the exterior, making it stand out from the crowd.

With only 44,900 km on the odometer, this RAM 1500 Classic Express NIGHT EDITION!! is ready for its next adventure. Come see it for yourself at Eckert Auto Sales and experience the power, style, and comfort that this truck has to offer.

Give Chris or Tina a call today for more information (705)797-1100

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

44,900 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Express NIGHT EDITION!!

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Express NIGHT EDITION!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FG2MS593792

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 44,900 KM

Get ready to turn heads with this sleek 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Express NIGHT EDITION!! from Eckert Auto Sales. This powerful pickup truck boasts a striking gray exterior and a matching gray interior, making it as stylish as it is capable. With a 3.6L V6 engine and 4-wheel drive, this RAM is ready to tackle any terrain and conquer any job.

The interior is as comfortable as it is luxurious, featuring a host of amenities designed to make every drive enjoyable. You'll appreciate the convenience of features like keyless entry, power windows, and heated mirrors. Stay connected with the Bluetooth system and enjoy the premium sound of the SiriusXM radio. The NIGHT EDITION!! package adds a touch of darkness to the exterior, making it stand out from the crowd.

With only 44,900 km on the odometer, this RAM 1500 Classic Express NIGHT EDITION!! is ready for its next adventure. Come see it for yourself at Eckert Auto Sales and experience the power, style, and comfort that this truck has to offer.

Give Chris or Tina a call today for more information (705)797-1100

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty Included

Conventional Spare Tire
Black Alloys

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2021 RAM 1500 Classic