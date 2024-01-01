$32,995+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Express NIGHT EDITION!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 44,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads with this sleek 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Express NIGHT EDITION!! from Eckert Auto Sales. This powerful pickup truck boasts a striking gray exterior and a matching gray interior, making it as stylish as it is capable. With a 3.6L V6 engine and 4-wheel drive, this RAM is ready to tackle any terrain and conquer any job.
The interior is as comfortable as it is luxurious, featuring a host of amenities designed to make every drive enjoyable. You'll appreciate the convenience of features like keyless entry, power windows, and heated mirrors. Stay connected with the Bluetooth system and enjoy the premium sound of the SiriusXM radio. The NIGHT EDITION!! package adds a touch of darkness to the exterior, making it stand out from the crowd.
With only 44,900 km on the odometer, this RAM 1500 Classic Express NIGHT EDITION!! is ready for its next adventure. Come see it for yourself at Eckert Auto Sales and experience the power, style, and comfort that this truck has to offer.
Give Chris or Tina a call today for more information (705)797-1100
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
