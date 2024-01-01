$34,995+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Warlock 5.7L/MAYHEM WHEELS!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 51,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads with this bold and powerful 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock! This beast is decked out with the Warlock's signature blacked-out accents and aggressive styling, featuring a menacing black grille, dark-tinted headlights, and blacked-out wheels. This truck is not only visually stunning, but it also delivers the muscle to match with its powerful 5.7L Hemi V8 engine. With its imposing presence and luxurious interior, the Warlock is built for those who demand the best in both style and performance.
Step inside this truck and experience the plush black interior with comfortable, a state-of-the-art infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a long list of convenient features that ensure every ride is a comfortable and enjoyable experience. This meticulously maintained truck has only 51,400km on the odometer, ensuring that you'll be behind the wheel of a reliable and robust vehicle for years to come.
Don't miss your chance to own this head-turning RAM 1500 Classic Warlock. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and experience the power and luxury for yourself! For more information call us today (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
