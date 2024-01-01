$31,995+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT CREW CAB/4X4!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 83,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Calling all truck enthusiasts! Eckert Auto Sales is excited to offer a powerful and capable 2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT Crew Cab 4x4! This black beauty boasts a sleek exterior and a spacious grey interior, ready to tackle any adventure. With its powerful 5.7L V8 engine and 4-wheel drive system, this truck delivers impressive power and off-road capability. And with only 83,300 km on the odometer, you'll be enjoying this truck for years to come.
This RAM 1500 Classic is packed with features that elevate your driving experience. From its comfortable power seats and steering wheel controls to the convenience of keyless entry and a rearview camera, you'll find everything you need for effortless driving. You'll also appreciate the safety features, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, providing peace of mind for every journey.
Don't miss your chance to own this impressive 2021 RAM 1500 Classic! Contact Eckert Auto Sales today for more information (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
