Get ready to dominate the road with this rugged and stylish 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock, proudly offered by Eckert Auto Sales. This white beauty boasts a commanding presence with its black interior, showcasing a powerful 5.7L V8 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, ensuring a thrilling ride. With its 4-wheel drive system, conquer any terrain with confidence, while enjoying the comfort of heated mirrors and power-adjustable seats. This Warlock has only 51,400km on the odometer, making it practically brand new!

Step inside and be greeted by a world of modern convenience. The Warlocks interior is packed with features youll love. Enjoy the seamless integration of your smartphone with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity, and cruise in comfort with cruise control. This truck is also equipped with a rearview camera for added safety and a split rear seat for maximum versatility. The Warlocks power-everything features, including power windows, doors, and mirrors, add to its overall luxury and convenience.

This RAM 1500 Classic Warlock is more than just a truck, its an experience. Its built tough, looks great, and is packed with features that make it the perfect companion for any adventure. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and check out this Warlock. For more information call us today (705)797-1100

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

51,400 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
12109577

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
51,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT9MS588203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 51,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to dominate the road with this rugged and stylish 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock, proudly offered by Eckert Auto Sales. This white beauty boasts a commanding presence with its black interior, showcasing a powerful 5.7L V8 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, ensuring a thrilling ride. With its 4-wheel drive system, conquer any terrain with confidence, while enjoying the comfort of heated mirrors and power-adjustable seats. This Warlock has only 51,400km on the odometer, making it practically brand new!

Step inside and be greeted by a world of modern convenience. The Warlock's interior is packed with features you'll love. Enjoy the seamless integration of your smartphone with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity, and cruise in comfort with cruise control. This truck is also equipped with a rearview camera for added safety and a split rear seat for maximum versatility. The Warlock's power-everything features, including power windows, doors, and mirrors, add to its overall luxury and convenience.

This RAM 1500 Classic Warlock is more than just a truck, it's an experience. It's built tough, looks great, and is packed with features that make it the perfect companion for any adventure. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and check out this Warlock. For more information call us today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
