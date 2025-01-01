$34,995+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Warlock DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS OAC!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 51,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to dominate the road with this rugged and stylish 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock, proudly offered by Eckert Auto Sales. This white beauty boasts a commanding presence with its black interior, showcasing a powerful 5.7L V8 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, ensuring a thrilling ride. With its 4-wheel drive system, conquer any terrain with confidence, while enjoying the comfort of heated mirrors and power-adjustable seats. This Warlock has only 51,400km on the odometer, making it practically brand new!
Step inside and be greeted by a world of modern convenience. The Warlock's interior is packed with features you'll love. Enjoy the seamless integration of your smartphone with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity, and cruise in comfort with cruise control. This truck is also equipped with a rearview camera for added safety and a split rear seat for maximum versatility. The Warlock's power-everything features, including power windows, doors, and mirrors, add to its overall luxury and convenience.
This RAM 1500 Classic Warlock is more than just a truck, it's an experience. It's built tough, looks great, and is packed with features that make it the perfect companion for any adventure. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and check out this Warlock. For more information call us today (705)797-1100
+ taxes & licensing
