2021 RAM 1500 Classic
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 83,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Calling all truck enthusiasts! Eckert Auto Sales is proud to offer a sleek 2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT, ready to take on any challenge. With its commanding presence, this black beauty boasts a powerful 5.7L V8 engine that delivers a thrilling drive. This meticulously maintained truck has only 83,300km on the odometer, ensuring it's in excellent condition and ready for many more miles of adventure.
Step inside the spacious cabin and experience the comfort of its gray leather interior. The spacious seating offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for both work and play. This RAM Classic SLT comes packed with a plethora of features designed to enhance your driving experience.
Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and experience the power and luxury of this 2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT. For more information call us today (705)797-1100
