Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Calling all truck enthusiasts! Eckert Auto Sales is proud to offer a sleek 2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT, ready to take on any challenge. With its commanding presence, this black beauty boasts a powerful 5.7L V8 engine that delivers a thrilling drive. This meticulously maintained truck has only 83,300km on the odometer, ensuring its in excellent condition and ready for many more miles of adventure.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Step inside the spacious cabin and experience the comfort of its gray leather interior. The spacious seating offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for both work and play. This RAM Classic SLT comes packed with a plethora of features designed to enhance your driving experience.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and experience the power and luxury of this 2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT. For more information call us today (705)797-1100</p>

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

83,300 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS OAC!!

Watch This Vehicle
12116301

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS OAC!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1737571390
  2. 1737571392
  3. 1737571394
  4. 1737571396
  5. 1737571398
  6. 1737571401
  7. 1737571403
  8. 1737571405
  9. 1737571406
  10. 1737571408
  11. 1737571411
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
83,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6RR7LT8MG642312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 83,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Calling all truck enthusiasts! Eckert Auto Sales is proud to offer a sleek 2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT, ready to take on any challenge. With its commanding presence, this black beauty boasts a powerful 5.7L V8 engine that delivers a thrilling drive. This meticulously maintained truck has only 83,300km on the odometer, ensuring it's in excellent condition and ready for many more miles of adventure.

Step inside the spacious cabin and experience the comfort of its gray leather interior. The spacious seating offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for both work and play. This RAM Classic SLT comes packed with a plethora of features designed to enhance your driving experience.

Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and experience the power and luxury of this 2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT. For more information call us today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Boxliner
Conventional Spare Tire
INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2019 Chevrolet Malibu LS DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS OAC!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Chevrolet Malibu LS DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS OAC!! 100,200 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS OAC!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS OAC!! 115,700 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS OAC!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2017 Dodge Challenger SXT DON'T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS OAC!! 87,800 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500 Classic