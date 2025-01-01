Menu
Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck without breaking the bank? Look no further than this 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Express, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This rugged workhorse boasts a powerful 3.6L V6 engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, ready to tackle any task you throw at it. With its spacious cabin featuring comfortable seating for five and a generous cargo bed, this RAM 1500 Classic is perfect for hauling your gear, towing your trailer, or simply enjoying a comfortable ride.

This Gray-on-Gray beauty has already logged 106,700km, but its still in fantastic shape thanks to regular maintenance and a robust build. And dont worry about the mileage - this RAM 1500 Classic is ready for many more miles of adventure.

Dont miss out on this great opportunity! Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to check out this 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Express.

For more information call us today at (705)797-1100.

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
106,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FG9MS591875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 106,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck without breaking the bank? Look no further than this 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Express, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This rugged workhorse boasts a powerful 3.6L V6 engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, ready to tackle any task you throw at it. With its spacious cabin featuring comfortable seating for five and a generous cargo bed, this RAM 1500 Classic is perfect for hauling your gear, towing your trailer, or simply enjoying a comfortable ride.

This Gray-on-Gray beauty has already logged 106,700km, but it's still in fantastic shape thanks to regular maintenance and a robust build. And don't worry about the mileage - this RAM 1500 Classic is ready for many more miles of adventure.

Don't miss out on this great opportunity! Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to check out this 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Express.

For more information call us today at (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Spray in Boxliner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
