98,000 KM

Warlock CREW CAB/NAVIGATION!!

Warlock CREW CAB/NAVIGATION!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
98,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT8MS553443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to turn heads with this sleek and powerful 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock CREW CAB/NAVIGATION from Eckert Auto Sales. This stunning blue beauty boasts a powerful 5.7L V8 engine and a 4-wheel drive system, making it perfect for tackling any terrain. The Warlock trim package adds aggressive styling with blacked-out accents and a bold grille. The spacious crew cab interior is finished in stylish gray and features a comprehensive list of luxurious amenities. With only 98,000km on the odometer, this truck is ready for many more adventures.

Enjoy the comfort and convenience of this well-equipped RAM 1500 Classic Warlock. Features like heated and power-adjustable seats, a heated steering wheel, and a navigation system ensure a comfortable and enjoyable ride. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM Radio, and steering wheel controls. Safety is paramount with features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and a rearview camera. The Warlock package includes features that add to the truck's rugged style and functionality, such as a trailer hitch, alloy wheels, fog lights, and a folding rear seat.

This 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock CREW CAB/NAVIGATION is the ultimate combination of power, style, and comfort. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a truly remarkable truck. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to experience it for yourself.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Spray in Boxliner
Integrated Trailer Brake
Conventional Spare Tire
Black Alloys
SIDE RAM TOOL BOXES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100

