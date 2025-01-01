$37,995+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Warlock CREW CAB/NAVIGATION!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads with this sleek and powerful 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock CREW CAB/NAVIGATION from Eckert Auto Sales. This stunning blue beauty boasts a powerful 5.7L V8 engine and a 4-wheel drive system, making it perfect for tackling any terrain. The Warlock trim package adds aggressive styling with blacked-out accents and a bold grille. The spacious crew cab interior is finished in stylish gray and features a comprehensive list of luxurious amenities. With only 98,000km on the odometer, this truck is ready for many more adventures.
Enjoy the comfort and convenience of this well-equipped RAM 1500 Classic Warlock. Features like heated and power-adjustable seats, a heated steering wheel, and a navigation system ensure a comfortable and enjoyable ride. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM Radio, and steering wheel controls. Safety is paramount with features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and a rearview camera. The Warlock package includes features that add to the truck's rugged style and functionality, such as a trailer hitch, alloy wheels, fog lights, and a folding rear seat.
This 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock CREW CAB/NAVIGATION is the ultimate combination of power, style, and comfort. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a truly remarkable truck. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to experience it for yourself.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
Eckert Auto Sales
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
