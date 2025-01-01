$29,995+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Express CREW CAB/4X4!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 131,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer the road in style and power with this pre-owned 2021 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS CREW CAB/4X4!! from Eckert Auto Sales. This robust pickup truck, finished in a sleek Gray exterior and a comfortable Gray interior, is built for adventure and everyday driving. Its powerful 5.7L V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission delivers a smooth and responsive ride, while the 4x4 capability ensures you can handle any terrain with confidence.
With a spacious crew cab, you and your passengers will enjoy ample room and comfort. This RAM 1500 Classic has been meticulously maintained and boasts 131,600 km on the odometer, ready to tackle many more miles with you.
Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and experience the power and versatility of this 2021 RAM 1500 Classic for yourself or give us a call for more information (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
