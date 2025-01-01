Menu
Get ready to conquer the road in style and power with this pre-owned 2021 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS CREW CAB/4X4!! from Eckert Auto Sales. This robust pickup truck, finished in a sleek Gray exterior and a comfortable Gray interior, is built for adventure and everyday driving. Its powerful 5.7L V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission delivers a smooth and responsive ride, while the 4x4 capability ensures you can handle any terrain with confidence.

With a spacious crew cab, you and your passengers will enjoy ample room and comfort. This RAM 1500 Classic has been meticulously maintained and boasts 131,600 km on the odometer, ready to tackle many more miles with you.

Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and experience the power and versatility of this 2021 RAM 1500 Classic for yourself or give us a call for more information (705)797-1100.

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

131,600 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Express CREW CAB/4X4!!

12490999

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Express CREW CAB/4X4!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT6MG536603

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 131,600 KM

Get ready to conquer the road in style and power with this pre-owned 2021 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS CREW CAB/4X4!! from Eckert Auto Sales. This robust pickup truck, finished in a sleek Gray exterior and a comfortable Gray interior, is built for adventure and everyday driving. Its powerful 5.7L V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission delivers a smooth and responsive ride, while the 4x4 capability ensures you can handle any terrain with confidence.

With a spacious crew cab, you and your passengers will enjoy ample room and comfort. This RAM 1500 Classic has been meticulously maintained and boasts 131,600 km on the odometer, ready to tackle many more miles with you.

Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and experience the power and versatility of this 2021 RAM 1500 Classic for yourself or give us a call for more information (705)797-1100.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Black Running Boards

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty Included

LINEX BOXLINER
Black Alloys
SOS
INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2021 RAM 1500 Classic