Menu
Account
Sign In
HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | PREMIUM BUCKET SEATS | LUXURY GROUP | ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP | 3.55 REAR AXLEFrom mountains to mud, this Black 2021 Ram 1500 Classic SLT muscles through any terrain. The rugged Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine delivers mind-blowing torque so youre always prepared. Be the unstoppable force you imagine in this vehicle. Its outfitted with the following options: WHEELS: 17 X 7 ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: P265/70R17 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD), REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4 DISPLAY, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SLT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, LED Bed Lighting, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Glove Box Lamp, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, 7 Colour In-Cluster Display, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Overhead Console/Garage Door Opener, Universal Garage Door Opener, HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Front Heated Seats, GVWR: 3,084 KGS (6,800 LBS) (STD), and FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS. Come in for a quick visit at BARRIE CHRYSLER, 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3 to claim your Ram 1500 Classic!

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

104,638 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
12534094

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
104,638KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GG3MS525581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,638 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | PREMIUM BUCKET SEATS | LUXURY GROUP | ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP | 3.55 REAR AXLEFrom mountains to mud, this Black 2021 Ram 1500 Classic SLT muscles through any terrain. The rugged Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine delivers mind-blowing torque so you're always prepared. Be the unstoppable force you imagine in this vehicle. It's outfitted with the following options: WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: P265/70R17 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD), REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SLT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, LED Bed Lighting, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Glove Box Lamp, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, 7" Colour In-Cluster Display, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Overhead Console/Garage Door Opener, Universal Garage Door Opener, HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Front Heated Seats, GVWR: 3,084 KGS (6,800 LBS) (STD), and FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS. Come in for a quick visit at BARRIE CHRYSLER, 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3 to claim your Ram 1500 Classic!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lam...
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display 1-Yr Si...
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Full-Length Upgraded ...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SLT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
TIRES: P265/70R17 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2021 Dodge Durango R/T for sale in Barrie, ON
2021 Dodge Durango R/T 79,749 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Acura RDX A-Spec for sale in Barrie, ON
2023 Acura RDX A-Spec 67,524 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 RAM 1500 SPORT 241,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Call Dealer

705-702-XXXX

(click to show)

705-702-5069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2021 RAM 1500 Classic