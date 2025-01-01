$29,995+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 104,638 KM
Vehicle Description
HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | PREMIUM BUCKET SEATS | LUXURY GROUP | ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP | 3.55 REAR AXLEFrom mountains to mud, this Black 2021 Ram 1500 Classic SLT muscles through any terrain. The rugged Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine delivers mind-blowing torque so you're always prepared. Be the unstoppable force you imagine in this vehicle. It's outfitted with the following options: WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: P265/70R17 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD), REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SLT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, LED Bed Lighting, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Glove Box Lamp, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, 7" Colour In-Cluster Display, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Overhead Console/Garage Door Opener, Universal Garage Door Opener, HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Front Heated Seats, GVWR: 3,084 KGS (6,800 LBS) (STD), and FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS. Come in for a quick visit at BARRIE CHRYSLER, 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3 to claim your Ram 1500 Classic!
