$37,449+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,613 KM
Vehicle Description
8.4" Touchscreen, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Apple CarPlay Capable, Bi-Function Halogen Projector Headlamps, Black 4x4 Badge, Black Door Handles, Black Exterior Badging, Black Grille w/RAM Lettering, Black Headlamp Filler Panel, Black Powder-Coated Front Bumper, Black Powder-Coated Rear Bumper, Black RAM's Head Tailgate Badge, Black Wheel Flares, Dedicated Daytime Running Lights, Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips, Electronics Convenience Group, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Front Heated Seats, Front Wheel Well Liners, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, HD Radio, Heated Seats & Wheel Group, Heated Steering Wheel, Humidity Sensor, Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Quick Order Package 26F Warlock, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display, Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers, Remote Start & Security Alarm Group, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, Sport Performance Hood, Sport Tail Lamps, USB Mobile Projection, Warlock Interior Accents, Warlock Package, Wheels: 20" x 9" Black Aluminum.Bright White Clearcoat 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock 4D Crew Cab HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WDThis vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 100 point inspection by our factory trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards. You will receive a complimentary CarFax report showing vehicle history. Thank you for choosing Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, the easy car buying experience - where it's all about you! Come visit our huge 50 car indoor showroom, and see the hundreds of vehicles we have both on and offsite. We are located right in the heart of Barrie, on Dunlop St W, just off of Highway 400. - 395 Dunlop St W, Barrie, ON.
