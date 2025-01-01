Menu
Account
Sign In
8.4 Touchscreen, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Apple CarPlay Capable, Bi-Function Halogen Projector Headlamps, Black 4x4 Badge, Black Door Handles, Black Exterior Badging, Black Grille w/RAM Lettering, Black Headlamp Filler Panel, Black Powder-Coated Front Bumper, Black Powder-Coated Rear Bumper, Black RAMs Head Tailgate Badge, Black Wheel Flares, Dedicated Daytime Running Lights, Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips, Electronics Convenience Group, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Front Heated Seats, Front Wheel Well Liners, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, HD Radio, Heated Seats & Wheel Group, Heated Steering Wheel, Humidity Sensor, Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Quick Order Package 26F Warlock, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4 Display, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4 Display, Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers, Remote Start & Security Alarm Group, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, Sport Performance Hood, Sport Tail Lamps, USB Mobile Projection, Warlock Interior Accents, Warlock Package, Wheels: 20 x 9 Black Aluminum.Bright White Clearcoat 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock 4D Crew Cab HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WDThis vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 100 point inspection by our factory trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards. You will receive a complimentary CarFax report showing vehicle history. Thank you for choosing Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, the easy car buying experience - where its all about you! Come visit our huge 50 car indoor showroom, and see the hundreds of vehicles we have both on and offsite. We are located right in the heart of Barrie, on Dunlop St W, just off of Highway 400. - 395 Dunlop St W, Barrie, ON.

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

91,613 KM

Details Description Features

$37,449

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

Watch This Vehicle
12817585

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Contact Seller

$37,449

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,613KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT2MS590313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,613 KM

Vehicle Description

8.4" Touchscreen, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Apple CarPlay Capable, Bi-Function Halogen Projector Headlamps, Black 4x4 Badge, Black Door Handles, Black Exterior Badging, Black Grille w/RAM Lettering, Black Headlamp Filler Panel, Black Powder-Coated Front Bumper, Black Powder-Coated Rear Bumper, Black RAM's Head Tailgate Badge, Black Wheel Flares, Dedicated Daytime Running Lights, Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips, Electronics Convenience Group, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Front Heated Seats, Front Wheel Well Liners, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, HD Radio, Heated Seats & Wheel Group, Heated Steering Wheel, Humidity Sensor, Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Quick Order Package 26F Warlock, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display, Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers, Remote Start & Security Alarm Group, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, Sport Performance Hood, Sport Tail Lamps, USB Mobile Projection, Warlock Interior Accents, Warlock Package, Wheels: 20" x 9" Black Aluminum.Bright White Clearcoat 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock 4D Crew Cab HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WDThis vehicle is certified. You can trust that each certified vehicle goes through a 100 point inspection by our factory trained master technicians. Our requirements exceed the provincial regulations of safety standards. You will receive a complimentary CarFax report showing vehicle history. Thank you for choosing Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, the easy car buying experience - where it's all about you! Come visit our huge 50 car indoor showroom, and see the hundreds of vehicles we have both on and offsite. We are located right in the heart of Barrie, on Dunlop St W, just off of Highway 400. - 395 Dunlop St W, Barrie, ON.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
2nd row in-floor storage bins

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lam...
SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD -inc: Performance Decal
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display A/C w/D...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26F WARLOCK -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Black Door Handles Black Powder-Coated Rear Bumper Black RAM's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge Semi-Gloss Black ...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Traffic SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection HD Radio Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack 1-Year...
WHEELS: 20" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM (STD)
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS (P6) -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2021 Jeep Renegade Jeepster for sale in Barrie, ON
2021 Jeep Renegade Jeepster 12,064 KM $24,978 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Barrie, ON
2022 RAM 1500 SPORT 86,763 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Camaro for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Chevrolet Camaro 27,374 KM $38,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-702-XXXX

(click to show)

705-702-5069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,449

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2021 RAM 1500 Classic