$60,595+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 3500
Big Horn
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
Used
85,151KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C63RRHL0MG538292
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 85,151 KM
Vehicle Description
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive
220-Amp Alternator
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Rear wheelhouse liners
Clearance Lamps
Spray-in bedliner
Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
BRIGHT WHITE
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
DUAL ALTERNATORS RATED AT 440 AMPS -inc: 220-Amp Alternator
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
WHEELS: 17" X 6" POLISHED ALUMINUM
GVWR: 6 350 KG (14 000 LBS)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HZ BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Bright Accent Shift Knob
ParkSense Front & Rear Park Assist
BIG HORN LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Blind-Spot/Cross-Path Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Black Power Folding Heated Tow Mirrors LED Taillamps Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Adjustable Pedals Leather-Wrapped Steering...
BLIND-SPOT/CROSS-PATH -inc: Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Black Power Folding Heated Tow Mirrors LED Taillamps
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Front Seatback Map Pockets Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded Flo...
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater GVWR: 5 579 kg (12 300 lbs) Winter Front Grille Cov...
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body-Colour Grille Surround Black Interior Accents Sport Decal Body-Colour Front Bumper Body-Colour Rear Bumper
RADIO: UCONNECT 12.0 W/NAVIGATION -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.c...
115-VOLT AUXILIARY POWER OUTLET - FRONT -inc: 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet - Exterior 400-Watt Inverter
DUAL REAR WHEELS -inc: Bright Wheel Covers Clearance Lamps Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season 17" Steel Spare Wheel Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps Wheels: 17" x 6" Chrome-Clad Steel 2 721 kg (6 000 lb) Front Axle w/Hub Ext GVWR: 6 350 kg (14...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
2021 RAM 3500