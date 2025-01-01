Menu
Account
Sign In
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 8 Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408

2021 RAM 3500

85,151 KM

Details Description Features

$60,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 RAM 3500

Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle
12250693

2021 RAM 3500

Big Horn

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Contact Seller

$60,595

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
85,151KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C63RRHL0MG538292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,151 KM

Vehicle Description

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive
220-Amp Alternator

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Rear wheelhouse liners
Clearance Lamps
Spray-in bedliner
Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
BRIGHT WHITE
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
DUAL ALTERNATORS RATED AT 440 AMPS -inc: 220-Amp Alternator
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
WHEELS: 17" X 6" POLISHED ALUMINUM
GVWR: 6 350 KG (14 000 LBS)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HZ BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Bright Accent Shift Knob
ParkSense Front & Rear Park Assist
BIG HORN LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Blind-Spot/Cross-Path Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Black Power Folding Heated Tow Mirrors LED Taillamps Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Adjustable Pedals Leather-Wrapped Steering...
BLIND-SPOT/CROSS-PATH -inc: Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Black Power Folding Heated Tow Mirrors LED Taillamps
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Front Seatback Map Pockets Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded Flo...
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater GVWR: 5 579 kg (12 300 lbs) Winter Front Grille Cov...
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body-Colour Grille Surround Black Interior Accents Sport Decal Body-Colour Front Bumper Body-Colour Rear Bumper
RADIO: UCONNECT 12.0 W/NAVIGATION -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.c...
115-VOLT AUXILIARY POWER OUTLET - FRONT -inc: 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet - Exterior 400-Watt Inverter
DUAL REAR WHEELS -inc: Bright Wheel Covers Clearance Lamps Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season 17" Steel Spare Wheel Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps Wheels: 17" x 6" Chrome-Clad Steel 2 721 kg (6 000 lb) Front Axle w/Hub Ext GVWR: 6 350 kg (14...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK 194,026 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 RAM 1500 SPORT 81,730 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Tundra for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 Toyota Tundra 162,354 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Call Dealer

705-702-XXXX

(click to show)

705-702-5069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$60,595

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 3500