2021 RAM 3500

$76,688 + taxes & licensing 3 1 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8717408

8717408 Stock #: 28223U

28223U VIN: 3C6MRVHG6ME587573

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 28223U

Mileage 317 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.